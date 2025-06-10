Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft Sees Spurs Grab Contributor in Late Lottery
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the most interesting teams to watch this offseason. As they attempt to build around one of the most unique talents we have ever seen enter the NBA they reach a fork in the road of either pushing chips to the middle of the table for a ready-made star or a slow-burning rebuild.
In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Spurs control a ton of of the table. With the No. 2 pick, it is largely expected that San Antonio will selected Dylan Harper out of Rutgers. That leaves the No. 14 pick still up in the air.
In his latest NBA Mock Draft, draft expert Derek Parker grabbed the productive Carter Bryant to add to the Spurs crop of youngsters.
"Rounding out the Lottery is a pick I made last time but just makes too much sense given where San Antonio is presently. Carter Bryant at 6-foot-9 offers some of the best 3-and-D attributes in the class he is a grizzly defender capable of hounding at the point of attack or playmaking off ball with lane clogging and shot blockings, he can hit 3s with a capable jumper, rim run with efficency in moderation and more. All of these things are needed for every team but especially one led by 7-foot-4 phenom in Victor Wembanyama. Bryant could be such a solid piece for that core for the long haul be it in the starting lineup at the three or four or coming off the bench," The Draft Expert Parker explained.
The San Antonio Spurs must continue flushing out this roster around Wembanyama and are on the cusp of being able to compete for playoff positioning in the rough and tumble Western Conference after making a mid-season move for De'Aaron Fox.
Adding Harper and Bryant to this core helps elevate the Spurs without hitting the gas pedal too hard this offseason.