Lauri Markkanen Extension Signals Full Rebuild Not on Horizon for Jazz
On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski finally and officially reported Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen’s contract extension had been inked — a five-year, $238 million deal.
The extension, which rivaled recent hundred million dollar deals from other top players, makes him untradeable through the entire 2024-25 season.
A first-time All-Star in the 2023-24 season, Markkanen is far-and-away the team’s best player. So much so, that many thought he could be on the move in favor of a full blown rebuild on Utah’s end. He was a hot name on the trade market, which threw around names like Golden State, Oklahoma City, Sacramento and San Antonio.
With his extension, though, it seems the team has opted to continue it current trajectory of fielding both win-now and young players, rather than aim for top picks in the 2025 and 2026 NBA Drafts.
While offloading Markkanen likely would’ve given the team a better chance at landing the Cooper Flagg’s of the draft hemisphere, locking up a proven talent for the foreseeable future isn’t so bad either.
Still, Markkanen’s 33 minutes per game aren’t set to be dispersed through the teams young talent, which features the likes of Taylor Hendricks, and the recently drafted Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski.
As project selections, Hendricks and Williams — who was taken No. 10 overall in the recent 2024 NBA Draft — will both need their time in the sun to grow into their full potential. And while Markkanen doesn't directly play their position, he certainly occupies a starting spot and a huge chunk of minutes.
Moreover, the team might not move on from other win-now players like Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and more.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the Jazz navigate the next few years while not fully competing for the NBA Finals, or likely the No. 1 pick.
