Liga ACB Prospects Mario Saint-Supery and Ruben Dominguez Choose NCAA As Next Step
It seems that almost every top European prospect will be spending the 2025-26 season playing college hoops. With NIL offering young European players a significant increase in career earnings, more reliable playing time, and often better facilities, it's easy to see why. Even European prospects who were getting playing time last season are choosing to come to the States.
Young Spanish prospects Mario Saint-Supery and Ruben Dominguez have declared they'll be heading to Gonzaga and Texas A&M, respectively, for next season. Both were genuine rotation players in Spain's Liga ACB, regarded as the best domestic competition in Europe, last season, and featured regularly in FIBA continental club competitions as well. Saint-Supery was considered a potential second-round pick by many as he made strides as a pick-and-roll creator and interior finisher, and finished the season shooting 36 percent from deep.
Still, it makes the most sense for him to take an NCAA opportunity. Saint-Supery was still a fringe second-rounder at best. He's relatively small for the NBA, even for a point guard, and hasn't displayed outlier athleticism to make up for that anywhere. Spending a season or two in the WCC and proving his ability against athletes in the States, and getting to enter the NBA Draft in his early 20s, will likely be much better for his draft stock than what he did for BAXI Manresa this season. Saint-Supery is still only 19 and has plenty of time to grow.
Ruben Dominguez, however, is 22 years old. He only started playing real professional minutes this season for Bilbao, a lower-tier ACB Spanish club. Dominguez is a sharpshooter, though, finishing the season averaging six points per game on 40 percent shooting from deep on nearly 100 attempts this season. He also made eight threes in one game against Coruna, finishing that game with 35 points and showcasing his ability to get hot and fill up the scoreboard.
Additionally, Dominguez shot 49 percent on unguarded catch-and-shoot threes and was an 88th and 90th percentile scorer in spot-up and off-screen scenarios per Synergy Sports last season. He will be an elite floor spacer for Texas A&M, but will need to improve as an interior finisher. He shot 39 percent at the rim, a bottom-five percentile finisher for the 2024-25 season.
He has very little creativity when attacking the rim, struggles to create separation, and the touch he has on the perimeter mostly disappears. A lot of his finishing attempts are driving right, with a defender on his hip, and him trying to convert an on-the-run, falling away, over-the-contest finish. His numbers reflect the regularity of difficulty, and he needs to improve his driving angles and likely look to develop a floater for next season.
Even with their weaknesses, what Saint-Supery and Dominguez were able to do this previous season means they should have an instant impact in NCAA basketball for the upcoming season, and for Saint-Supery, it could help him rise up draft boards.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.