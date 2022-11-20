Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Baylor's Keyonte George Against UCLA's Amari Bailey

As it relates to NBA Draft talent, what is the top college basketball matchup of the week?

Even before conference play begins, college basketball is already heating up with several huge games each week. There’s already been a handful of contests that feature top teams, which naturally means elite players facing off.

Every week, there’s a ton of exciting college matchups that feature upcoming NBA talent. As such, NBA fans are able to get a look at players that will be making an impact at the next level one day firsthand.

As it relates to future draft prospects, which college matchup are we most excited about entering the week?

Baylor Bears vs UCLA Bruins

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:30 EST | ESPN

Keyonte George, Baylor Bears

Featured Prospects: Keyonte George, Adam Flagler, Jalen Bridges, Jaime Jaquez, Amari Bailey, Adem Bona

As Baylor and UCLA face off during Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, there’s plenty of future NBA talent taking the floor.

One of the best guards in the country is Keyonte George, who has been spectacular for Baylor thus far in his freshman campaign. With that in mind, he’ll be going up against UCLA freshman Amari Bailey, who is a legitimate two-way talent.

As it relates to the bigs in this game, Adem Bona is beginning to emerge as a potential first-round draft selection. Manning the middle for the Bruins, he should be a one-and-done big that contributes at the NBA level this time next year. A defensive-minded player, he’s posted a 84 DSI according to Cerebro Sports through his first couple of college games.

While these prospects headline this contest, there’s still several other players that will have a chance to be drafted in the future. If you’re a fan of the NBA and want to watch a handful of players that will someday be in the league, this is the matchup to tune into. 

