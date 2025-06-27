Adou Thiero Offers Lakers Talented Upside Swing
The Lakers didn’t leave with a player in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, but the franchise was especially aggressive in hunting one down on Day 2 Thursday.
Los Angeles started the day at No. 55, before using cash considerations to move to No. 45, then using even more to jump to No. 36. Ultimately, they nabbed Arkansas wing Adou Thiero with the fifth pick of the night.
Thiero saw a unique path to the Lakers, slipping from a potential first round prospect to a Day 2 target. There were a number of interested suitors given his skillset, but with the purple and gold reportedly valuing him as a first-rounder, they were the most aggressive team.
At 6-foot-8, Thiero is a big-bodied forward prospect with a guard background, seeing a growth spurt over the last several years. He has claim to being the most athletic player in the class, offering a unique combination of length, physicality, speed, power and verticality.
As a junior at Arkansas, he averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. He shot 55% overall, but just 26% from beyond the arc.
Thiero has high upside given he’s already ready to hit the ground running in a variety of areas, and is just a 3-point shot away from offering genuine star potential. He already has a strong downhill attack with his athleticism, as well as defensive versatility. Even as a rookie with the Lakers, he should be able to thrive in transition, cutting and in the dunker spot with all-time passers flanking him in LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
In the least, Thiero will be a talented developmental prospect for Los Angeles to pour into. While the Lakers didn't leave the draft with a much-wanted center, they can always continue to hunt those on the free agent and trade markets.