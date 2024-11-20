Dalton Knecht Ties Record in Lakers Sixth-Straight Win
After suffering four losses in five-games spanning from late-October to early-November, the Lakers season seemed to already be in jeopardy. But a surge of new life has now come in the form of six-straight wins for the purple and gold.
A large piece to that puzzle has been rookie Dalton Knecht, who’s started and thrived in the team’s last three games.
On Tuesday night, Knecht played like a man possessed, scoring a team-high 37 points on 12-for-16 shooting, including 75% 3-point shooting on 12 attempts.
To cap off the third quarter, Knecht scored 18-straight points, hitting triple after triple after triple in extending the Lakers lead to over 20, all by himself. Following the first three makes, the Lakers would give him the ball and get out of the way, as he hit two more and was fouled on another shot attempt.
He would finish three frames with a team-high 33 points on a blistering 8-for-10 3-point shooting, then a +27 plus-minus. He would pour even more on in the fourth, tying the NBA rookie record for most 3-pointers in a single game with nine total.
With a late-Jazz run in the fourth quarter, Knecht's heroics were one of a few things that kept Los Angeles afloat near the end of the game. All-in-all, he would score 22-straight on his lonesome spanning from the third to fourth quarter.
In his three games previous to the win over the Jazz, Knecht averaged a white-hot 20 points on 64% shooting overall, hitting 63% of his over six three attempted per game. Additionally, he added four rebounds, 1.7 assists and one steals per game in shooting 100% at the line. With the performance, he's now averaging double digits points on the year.
Needless to say, Knecht has been a massive piece to the team’s six-game win-streak, adding firepower with shooting and savvy cutting.
The team is next in action against the Paolo Banchero-less Orlando Magic on Thursday, Nov. 21. The team is searching for its seventh-straight win.
