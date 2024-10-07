Lakers' LeBron James, Bronny James Share Court for First Time
Superstar and NBA all-timer LeBron James made history yet again on Sunday night, this time, putting a record in the books that didn't involve stats.
For the first time in the history of the NBA, even if just for preseason action, a father-son duo shared the hardwood, with Bronny James suiting up in the purple and gold alongside his father.
LeBron, who’s been known to be sentimental throughout his many years in the NBA, took to Twitter following the game:
While the preseason bout yielded the two’s first on-court moment, the official regular season will undoubtedly be more special.
LeBron kept to his typical production, scoring a blistering 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting in just 16 minutes of play, also tacking on five rebounds and four assists. Similar to his first contest, Bronny failed to make an on-court impact, shooting and missing just one shot with four turnovers. The rookie did see a bucket fall through in the preseason opener, but shot just 1-for-6 overall.
With LeBron and co-star Anthony Davis on-court, the Lakers held the lead for a majority of the game, but Phoenix eventually stormed back late to win, 118-114.
It’s not yet known if Bronny will play a role in the team’s season this year, but signs point to the rookie spending time with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. Drafted at No. 55 overall, Bronny possesses an NBA-level defensive skillset, but has yet to find an offensive role or rhythm, potentially garnering him developmental reps.
Los Angeles will play its next preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Oct. 10. The team opens up its regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
