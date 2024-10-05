Dalton Knecht, Rob Dillingham Excel in Lakers-Timberwolves Battle
On Friday, a few NBA teams kicked off their 2024-25 seasons with their first preseason games of the year.
In the early game, the defending champion Celtics ousted 2022’s champion in the Denver Nuggets. And the up-and-coming Utah Jazz broke down the New Zealand Breakers Friday as well.
For the most part, all eyes were on Lakers-Timberwolves in the late slot, which featured the quasi-NBA debut of Bronny James — LeBron James’ son — as well as a few fiery rookie scorers.
Minnesota’s No. 8 pick Rob DIllingham, and Dalton Knecht — one of the biggest sliders at the 2024 NBA Draft — were two of the biggest surprises on the night. Each stood out on their respective teams, a strong sign considering their last action was NBA Summer League.
Dillingham scored 21 points on 20 shots on the night, trailing only Josh Minott as the team's leading scorer. He also tacked on four flashy assists. He shot 9-for-20 overall, but cashed in on half of his six 3-pointers.
While the former Kentucky sixth man isn’t likely to earn the starting point guard position this season, he’ll likely be one of the first off the bench, and still stands to be a major part of the Wolves’ future.
Knecht’s stat-line was less gaudy, but he scored the rock much more efficiently, which will be needed alongside the Lakers’ stars in James and Anthony Davis. In 24 minutes, the former Vol scored 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting overall.
Knecht, too, will likely serve as a backup. But could become a pivotal ancillary scorer on a team that very much needs it with aging stars.
The Timberwolves maintained a steady lead over JJ Reddick's squad, eventually cruising to a 124-107 win.
The Warriors and Clippers will debut in preseason on Saturday at 6 p.m.
