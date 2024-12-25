Lakers’ Rookie Could Use Christmas Bout to get Back on Track
For a time, Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht likely held the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year keys in his hands. But he’s since cooled off.
From mid to late-November, Knecht was not only one of the best rookies in the NBA, but best players in general. In a nine game stretch, he poured on 18.9 points on a scorching 52% 3-point shooting, heaving over 7.5 per game and hitting on four of those.
He would top out at a career-high 37 points on against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 19, at one point scoring 22-straight points in the team’s win.
In 10 games since that very stretch, though, it’s been tougher sledding for Knecht.
He’s scored just 5.4 points per game on 37% shooting overall, hitting on an abysmal 13% of his threes. He’s started in just half of those games, with his minutes dipping to just 19 per contest.
With the body of work he amassed in college mixed with the success he’s already seen at the NBA level, there’s little doubt he can return to form as an impactful sharpshooter alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It’s just a question of when, as the Lakers likely need even more urgency than their Western Conference counterparts.
On Wednesday, the Lakers will play their Christmas Day game against in-state rival Golden State. While the game against the Warriors is an obviously big one — with Los Angeles desperately needing wins and Christmas Day games holding slightly more weight — Knecht has never shied away from big moments. And Wednesday’s game could serve as a launchpad for him to get back on track.
Should a few shots fall his way versus Golden State, Knecht could very well right the ship and re-take a very open Rookie of the Year race.
The Lakers and Warriors tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.