Lakers Rookie Finding Footing in Starting Role
NBA rookie Dalton Knecht has shone at near-every level of basketball.
His college career started at Northeastern Junior College in Colorado, where he propelled himself to a two-year career at Northern Colorado. After a massive jump from 8.9 to 20.2 points at UNC, Knecht became a coveted transfer pickup, eventually landing at Tennessee. With the Volunteers, he capped his collegiate career with 21.7 points per game in being one of the more impactful players across the country.
Now, Knecht is looking to continue his upwards trajectory with the Lakers. And while it’s certainly steeper in the NBA, he’s already finding his footing to keep climbing.
Across his last three games, two of which were starts, Knecht has scored 20.0 points on 64% shooting, hitting 63% on over six triples attempted per contest. He’s also coming down with four rebounds, nabbing one steal and dishing 1.7 assists per game.
Suffice it to say, Knecht has been a pivotal piece to the team’s five-game win-streak. On Saturday night, the sharpshooter trailed only star Anthony Davis in scoring, adding a now-career-high 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting.
After sliding to a near-perfect situation in Los Angeles at the NBA Draft, it was already close to a certainty he would help the core of Davis and LeBron James for the foreseeable future. But Knecht has gotten off to an even quicker start than many anticipated.
The Lakers next take on the Jazz on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.