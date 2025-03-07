Lakers’ Rookie Finding Rhythm Alongside Luka Doncic
The NBA trade deadline was a whirlwind for both Lakers’ superstar Luka Doncic and rookie Dalton Knecht.
Doncic was famously traded in one of the more surprising deals of all time, shipped off in the early morning for then-Lakers star Anthony Davis. Knecht — just months removed from being LA’s No. 17 pick — was traded for Hornets center Mark Williams, which was rescinded just days later due to a failed physical.
Suffice it to say, both players have earned some grace in recent weeks.
Doncic got off to a slow scoring start in his first six games with the Lakers, seeing a lesser 19.3 points on just 37% shooting, hitting on just 22% of his 3-pointers. In his return to the team, Knecht saw a similarly slow start in the same span, scoring just 3.7 points on 29% shooting — well below his season averages.
Now, they’re starting to rev up in tandem.
In back-to-back games against the Clippers and a bout with the Pelicans, Doncic got back to his career production, scoring 30 points while adding 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds overall. Again in the same stretch, Knecht then proved himself with 13.3 points on 60% shooting overall, hitting on over half of his 5.7 threes per game.
The trend continued into Thursday night’s game, where the Lakers beat up on the Knicks, 113-109. Doncic saw a high-octane game with 32 points and 12 assists, and Knecht followed with 11 points off the bench on 50% shooting.
Doncic’s direct impact on Knecht makes plenty of sense, as the former Tennessee Vol’s offensive game is largely built around surrounding centrifugal pieces. And the same applies for Knecht’s relationship with longtime superstar LeBron James.
On the season, Knecht has now added 9.1 points per game on 46% shooting, and continues to provide a valuable piece to the team’s future.
