Lakers Rookie Left Off Injury Report
Things went from bad to worse in Dalton Knecht’s first start in the purple and gold.
Alongside LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes and DeAngelo Russell, Knecht failed to see the impact he had in previous games, shooting just 1-for-7 overall — with all his field goals being 3-point attempts — and scoring just three points while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The kicker, was when Knecht received an elbow to the jaw from forward Jake LaRavia, which promptly sent him to the locker-room with just minutes left in the game, which he wouldn’t return to. And to cap things off, LA suffered a 17-point loss in superstar Anthony Davis’ absence.
But, things are looking up for Knecht.
Firstly, he was left off the team’s injury report, a great sign given his status for future games was left up in the air on Wednesday night.
Secondly, he’s already ridded himself of a nasty first start, and has less pressure ahead of him than before.
Lakers fans have already gotten a taste of what Knecht can be at the height of his power. In a blowout loss to the Cavaliers, Knecht was the high points, adding 18 points on 50% shooting, without even shooting over 30% from three.
If he can re-find his 3-point shot — a near-certainty given his blistering numbers throughout his college career — Knecht will boost the Lakers for years to come.
Tonight, the Lakers take on 1-6 Philadelphia in hopes of getting back on track themselves. Tip off is at 9 p.m. CT.
