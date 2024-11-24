Lakers Rookie Returns to Bench in Loss to Nuggets
In a somewhat puzzling move, the Lakers sent their budding rookie back to the bench on Saturday night, promptly losing to a recent Western Conference rival in the Denver Nuggets.
Prior to his return to the bench, Knecht had started in four straight games, helping the Lakers to a 3-1 record in that span and finishing with a positive plus-minus in all but the loss (-1).
In that span, he averaged 23.8 points on 60% shooting, adding 4.8 rebounds and shooting a blistering 58% from three on over eight attempts per game. He topped out at 37 points against the Jazz, scoring 22-straight from the third to fourth quarter.
Prior to Saturday’s game, head coach JJ Reddick confirmed that the team would be returning to its previous starting lineup with Rui Hachimura back. While it’s not entirely puzzling the team would want to start their seventh-year forward, it still doesn’t quite make sense to nix Knecht given the team and his personal success while starting.
Against Denver, Knecht didn't quite play to the level he had in his recent stretch. He scored nine points on 3-for-7 shooting, hitting one of his five attempted triples and adding four rebounds.
The Nuggets pulled well away in the third quarter, not looking back and cruising to its ninth win of the season.
Reddick stated that the rookie’s role wouldn’t change with him playing extensive time, but he still likely could’ve earned the bid over Cam Reddish with the size that Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Hachimura bring.
Los Angeles is back in action against Phoenix in their next NBA Cup matchup. The Lakers and Suns tip off at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.