Lakers Rookie Returns to Starting Lineup in Win Over Spurs
In mid-November, the Lakers made the decision to start rookie Dalton Knecht with others hurt, hoping to continue its win streak by adding shooting to the potion with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
It was a smash hit, as Knecht ripped off 23.8 points on 60% shooting in the ensuing four games, topping out at 37 points versus the Jazz, where he scored 22-straight.
In his two games previous to the matchup with San Antonio on Wednesday night, Knecht had been benched due to the return of Rui Hachimura, a puzzling reversion from the Lakers given the rookie’s success in the initial five.
In those two games, the former Volunteer failed to recapture the magic of his previous stretch, shooting just 5-for-14 total in the two losses.
Wednesday, Los Angeles made the correct decision to re-insert him into the starting lineup alongside James and Davis, and it paid dividends in both a great night for Knecht and a win for the purple and gold.
Knecht scored 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting, connecting on four triples and adding eight rebounds, two steals and one assist. He finished with a +9 plus-minus in the win over Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs.
This time, it was D’Angelo Russell who was benched in favor of Knecht. Be it Russell, Reddish or others, it seems advantageous to the Lakers to continue providing Knecht with heavy minutes alongside James and Davis.
The Lakers next take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.
