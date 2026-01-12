Lakers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 12
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers have dropped back-to-back games, but they’re massive road favorites on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings have just nine wins this season, and they lost guard Dennis Schroder to a suspension over the weekend for his actions after a game between these teams back on Dec. 28.
However, Sacramento pulled off a massive upset over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, even with Domantas Sabonis (knee) still out of the lineup.
The Lakers are looking to stay in the top half of the Western Conference playoff picture, but they’ve struggled since Austin Reaves (calf) went down.
Meanwhile, the Kings are on alert for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, even though they did play well on Sunday.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Lakers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers -9.5 (-105)
- Kings +9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -380
- Kings: +300
Total
- 226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lakers vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 12
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Spectrum Sportsnet
- Lakers record: 23-13
- Kings record: 9-30
Lakers vs. Kings Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Austin Reaves – out
- Adou Thiero – out
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Lakers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
In today’s best NBA prop bets for SI Betting, I broke down why James could be in line for a big game against the Kings:
If there were any questions about James' effectiveness this season, the four-time champion has answered them in recent weeks.
In the month of January, James is averaging 28.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, smashing this PRA prop in each of his last four matchups.
In fact, in 13 games since his 10-point streak was broken, James has put up 25.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game (38.3 PRA), clearing this line in eight of those matchups.
He had 24 points, three rebounds and five dimes in less than 29 minutes in a blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 28, and I expect him to stuff the stat sheet again with Austin Reaves (calf) sidelined. James is now up to 21.9 points per game for the season, and he's shooting 51.0 percent from the field.
The NBA's all-time leading scorer is still a really, really good player, and he's worth a look to keep his streak over this PRA number going in January.
Lakers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
These are two of the worst defenses in the NBA, so I’m a little surprised to see this total south of 230 entering Monday’s tip.
The Lakers are just 24th in the NBA in defensive rating while the Kings clock in at 28th, and they’ve combined for 247 and 226 points in their two meetings this season.
The Kings are playing the second night of a back-to-back, and the OVER is 4-2 in Sacramento’s games in that spot this season. Overall, the OVER is 21-15 in the Lakers’ games – the third-highest OVER percentage in the NBA.
Even with Austin Reaves out, the Lakers still have an elite offense, putting up 125-plus points in both meetings with the Kings while ranking 11th in the league in offensive rating.
I’ll bet on a high-scoring game on Monday night.
Pick: OVER 226.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
