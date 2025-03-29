Can Duke, Cooper Flagg Punch Ticket to Final Four Today?
The 2025 NCAA Tournament has provided its fair share of fireworks, having now been whittled down to the Elite Eight.
One team providing a good amount of the spark has been No. 1-seeded Duke, who’s flown past the first three rounds via big performances from its freshman trio of Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach.
Flagg has been at the forefront of college basketball this year, coming in at just 17 and still being projected as the 2025 NBA Draft’s top pick regardless. He’s more than lived up to the hype, averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, playing some of his best basketball in March Madness.
And for as good as his offense has been, his defense has been even better. Per an earlier scouting report: “As intriguing as Flagg’s offensive game is, it’s his defense that makes him special. When he really started to emerge as a phenom several years ago, that was the side of the floor that got scouts excited. He’s only gotten better since, adding strength to his frame and growing even taller.”
Just last game, the 6-foot-9 forward was able to pour on 30 points, seven assists and three blocks in helping Duke surge past Arizona, 100-93.
On Saturday, Flagg and co. will face their toughest test yet in No. 2-seeded Alabama, who’s standing between the Blue Devils and an Elite Eight appearance.
There’s little shame in failing to make it past the Elite Eight for a true freshman-led team. In fact, this is exactly where Duke forward Zion Williamson — one of Flagg’s comparisons due to team, production and acclaim — was stopped in his tracks back in the 2018-19 season. But doing so would cement Flagg’s collegiate legacy, if it’s not been done already.
Regardless of how the rest of the tournament shakes out, Flagg is certain to be the draft's No. 1 pick in a matter of months.
Duke and Alabama tip off at 7:49 p.m. tonight in what’s likely to be the highest profile game of the tournament thus far.