Marquette's Kam Jones could be a Second-Round Steal in the 2025 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is less than two weeks away, with the June 25th date looming in the near future.
As the 2025 class prepares to hear their name called, a number of prospects have flown under the radar, but could still make an impact at the next level. One of these players in Marquette's Kam Jones, who is trying to earn a career in the pros after a successful stint in college.
Jones is projected to be a second round pick, and as a result, hasn't gotten much publicity ahead of the NBA Draft. Despite not being a topic of conversation leading up to the event, the former Golden Eagles' standout has the skill set to make a difference early in his career if he lands in the right spot.
As a senior at Marquette, Jones averaged 19.2 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc. While Jones' 3-point percentage was lackluster in his final year of college basketball, the former 4-star prospect shot 40.6% from deep on 6.5 attempts per game.
Jones' production from the perimeter as a junior indicates that the veteran wing player could develop into a reliable 3-point shooter in the NBA if he lands in a destination with a good shooting coach and solid spacing.
Jones, who is 23-years-old, measured at 6-foot-3 and a quarter of an inch without shoes at the NBA Combine while weighing 202 pounds and recording a 6-foot-6 wingspan.
With decent size and good production in college, Jones will likely find a home in this year's class, but the wing prospect's age and dip in 3-point production has likely hurt his draft position.
Still, Jones earned consensus All-American honors as a senior and certainly has the skills and experience to make an impact early in his professional career. With 113 career starts in college, Jones should be able to acclimate to the NBA quicker than some of the young prospects in the class.
With decent size, good experience and the potential to be a strong 3-point shooter, Jones would make sense in the second round for a contending team looking to add depth.
NBA Draft on SI's most recent mock draft paired Jones with the Orlando Magic with the No. 46 overall selection.
