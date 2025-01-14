Maryland’s Derik Queen is 2025 NBA Draft’s Most Unique Prospect
There’s been a myriad of surprises so far in the 2025 NBA Draft cycle, but few more shocking than the emergence of Maryland forward Derik Queen.
A Monteverde five-star, Queen was always expected to succeed at the college level with physicality, but his skill and finesse has jumped off the page more than originally thought, making for an interesting draft case in 2025.
On Monday, that very skill was apparent. In a six-point win over Minnesota — the Terrapins 13th of the season — Queen scored 27 points, added seven rebounds, two assists and one steal and block apiece. Overall, he shot an elite 10-for-15, hitting seven of his eight free throws in a likely head-turning stat for NBA decision-makers. Suffice it to say, he was critical in his team's win Monday, and has been all season long.
While Monday’s game was a stellar performance, by all accounts, it was somewhat par for the course this season for Queen. Across his first 16 games, the forward added 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 56% overall and 75% at the line. Even while staying a mostly offensive-focused prospect, he’s been able to manage 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in functioning as a defensive play-maker.
Queen packs a unique punch. He has the interior moves to thrive as a more traditional five, without the pure height and athleticism to let him thrive there full-time. Additionally, he has some modern feel in the form of above-averaging big man facilitation, some mobility in putting the ball on the floor and defensive impact.
The latter parts of his game are somewhat akin to Rockets center Alperen Sengun, whose emerged as a strong option in Houston as a go-to scorer and facilitator.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Queen: “What makes Queen so productive is the great foundational skills he has. Not only is he big and strong, but he has very good hands, solid footwork and the ability to finish around the rim in a variety of ways. He’s capable of punishing defenders in a traditional way with his back to the basket, but is also dynamic in face-up situations.”
As far as his stock in the '25 draft right now, he's likely hovering around a late-lottery to mid-first round pick, but all it will take is one team to fall in love with his skillset for him to go even higher. Similarly to Sengun, the team that gambles on Queen is going to have to be dedicated to putting the ball into his hands, but it could pay dividends down the line.
Queen and the Terrapins will be back in action Northwestern on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. CT. Queen will look to continue to bolster his stock, and Maryland will look to keep climbing in the Big Ten.
