Matas Buzelis Is Bringing Chicago Bulls Hope
After trading Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings at this year’s trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls have committed to a rebuild. They’ve floated in mediocrity for over a decade, and haven’t competed for a championship since Michael Jordan shook off Byron Russell to win his sixth championship back in 1998.
The Bulls’ outlook may look grim to some at the moment, but rookie Matas Buzelis is looking to change this. As of late, the eleventh overall pick has been blossoming into a productive all-around player, flashing potential stardom for America’s third-biggest city.
Buzelis had an up-and-down start to his rookie season, battling with inconsistent playing time and veteran presence ahead of him on the depth chart. However, after 23 straight games of single-digit scoring, Buzelis earned the chance to play 20+ minutes in a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, and hasn’t looked back since. He tallied 12 points on just six shot attempts, setting himself up for further responsibility in games to come.
After two more 12-point outings, the 6-foot-9 wing erupted for a career-high 24 points in a big win over the Miami Heat, and followed it up with a stat-stuffing 14-point showing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in which he also corralled 5 boards, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. Most recently, Buzelis scored 16 in a close loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Currently on a six-game double-digit scoring streak, the 20-year-old is beginning to showcase the well-rounded skill-set that made him such a touted prospect. Not only is he a versatile scorer, but also a disruptive defender who has his sights set on greatness. In a pre-season interview with Draft Digest, Buzelis emphasized his ambition with phrases like, “I don't limit myself” and, “I want to be one of the greats.” He has a long way to go, but Buzelis is in the midst of laying a solid foundation to build off of moving forward.
As he continues to find his footing in the NBA, Buzelis will have a chance to introduce himself to many more fans as he competes in this month’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest in the Bay Area this All-Star weekend.
