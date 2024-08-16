Mavericks’ Legend Dirk Nowitzki Comments on Bucks Drafting him
The 1998 NBA Draft was a loaded one, producing legends like Paul Pierce, Vince Carter, Jason Williams and, of course, Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.
On draft night, despite being drafted by the Bucks at No. 9, Nowitzki would eventually end up in the hands of the Dallas, who had the No. 6 pick.
Nowitzki would go on to have a phenomenal career, becoming a 14-time NBA All-Star, a one-time regular season MVP and eventually Finals MVP in leading Dallas to the franchise’s first NBA championship in 2011. Suffice it to say, there’s likely very little the German would change about his career.
Earlier this week, Nowitzki joined Thanasis Antetokounmpo's podcast, The Thanalysis Show, to talk about the Olympics, Jason Kidd and more. Eventually, the topic of his draft-night trade came up.
"I think Milwaukee would have been great," Nowitzki said. "I think Milwaukee would have been fun. Being in Dallas, I enjoyed my time — it’s my new home. I still live there. It ended up working out for me. But I think Milwaukee would have been fun."
Nowitzki was traded for Robert Traylor, who averaged 4.8 points across 438 career games.
All these years later, it’s nothing more than a fun what-if for Milwaukee, who eventually coasted to an NBA championship of their own with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Still, the trade offers a look into just how pivotal the NBA Draft can be to a franchise' trajectory.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.