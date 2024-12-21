Memphis Grizzlies Prove Big in Win Over Golden State Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a fantastic start this season, bouncing back from an injury riddled year last season that saw the Grizzlies miss the playoffs. Now, Memphis is 19-9, the no. 2 seed in the Western Conference and littered with young talent.
Memphis has one of the best front offices in the sport and a great coach pacing the sideline, making the transition for young players seemless. So when the Grizzlies dipped into the 2024 NBA Draft the addition of Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells were met with resounding approval from most.
Despite Memphis' success, they have dealt with their fair share of injuries. This has forced Jenkins to lean into his style of coaching, trusting his young players early and often. On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies started Edey and Wells in its 144-94 win over the Golden State Warriors.
Edey posted eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks while limiting Draymond Green to the worst game of his career and a -42 mark on the contest.
Wells continues to be stellar with 13 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and perfect inside the arc in his 20 minutes of action. He has been a lethal two-way punch for the Grizzlies, who are playing some of the best ball in the association.
