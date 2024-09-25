Grizzlies Release Former No. 1 Draft Pick
Per The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies are officially waiving point guard Derrick Rose, per his request.
With just one year left on his deal, the parting makes sense, as Memphis is set to roll out superstar point guard Ja Morant again. In just 24 games last year, Rose averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 46% overall.
The 35-year-old was once the former No. 1 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, being selected over Russell Westbrook at No. 4, Kevin Love at No. 5 and more.
He found quick success in Chicago, eventually going on to win the coveted Rookie of the Year Award in his first season. He was an All-Star bid in Year 2, and became the youngest MVP in league history in his third season at 25.0 points, 4.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
Since his time in Chicago, Rose has played with a host of teams, including New York, Detroit, Minnesota and Cleveland.
He never replicated his early success with the Bulls, but was able to somewhat return to form in stints as the sixth-man point guard for the Timberwolves and Pistons at around 18 points per game.
If he’s interested, there likely will be a market for Rose. He isn’t likely to see a major role anywhere, but can at least provide reinforcements for teams on the hunt for an NBA championship in 2024-25. In the least, he’ll add spot minutes for any necessary guard rotations.
The NBA preseason kicks off in just a few weeks, so Rose is likely already in talks with his future team.
