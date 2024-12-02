Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Continues to Impress in Starting Lineup
The 2024 NBA Draft was a polarizing class. Many believed teams should jump out of the draft as the evaluations on most prospects were poor. However, there were some teams who doubled down. Teams that trusted their scouting department and nailed some impactful picks in a messy draft.
Look no further than the Memphis Grizzlies who have one of the best front offices in the sport. The Grizzlies selected Zach Edey with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and has seen some games in the first half and some off the bench but has always been impactful. However, the once betting favorite for the Rookie of the Year away is not the only impactful first year player in Memphis.
In the second round at pick No. 39, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Jaylen Wells from Washington State. Not only has Taylor Jenkins entrusted Wells, empowering him with a rotational spot but now, the rookie has earned a job in the Grizzlies starting five.
Even after the bump to the first five, Wells has continued to dominate. In Memphis' 136-121 win over the Indiana Pacers, Wells posted 13 points, six rebounds, an assist and went 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. Wells turned in a 5-for-9 shooting night with solid defense to keep the Grizzlies on the winning side.
