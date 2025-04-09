Grizzlies Rookie Injured After Scary Fall Against Hornets
In a Tuesday-night bout with the Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies’ rookie Jaylen Wells ran the floor on a fast break and received the ball, but took hard contact from guard KJ Simpson going up for the shot, falling scarily hard on his upper section.
Minutes later, Wells was taken off the court in a stretcher quickly by medical staff. He appeared to be responsive in leaving the court, moving his hands somewhat as fans cheered him on.
KJ Simpson would receive a flagrant 2 foul and would be ejected from the game. A rookie himself, he appeared to close out somewhat recklessly on the transition contest, but showed obvious concern for Wells following the fall.
Wells is amid a Rookie of the Year-level season, likely only behind Spurs’ guard Stephon Castle to truly land the award. Across 78 games, most from the starting lineup, he’s averaged 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.6 steals while shooting 43% overall and 36% from beyond the arc.
Drafted at No. 39 in the 2024 NBA Draft, Wells have massively overachieved for Memphis, effectively cementing himself in the team’s core with shot-making and stingy defense.
The Grizzlies are in the Western Conference Playoffs hunt, though falling quickly at just 3-7 in their last 10 games.