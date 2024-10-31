Zach Edey Scores 13 Points in Grizzlies’ Loss
Taken at No. 9 in the 2024 NBA Draft, Grizzlies’ center Zach Edey has quickly become a hot topic around the league.
A long-polarizing figure in the world of basketball, Edey towers at 7-foot-4, and brings a more traditional-style skillset that begs plenty of questions about his theoretical success at the NBA level.
So far, Edey has already seen an array of performances, including a 16-minute foul out on opening night, and an efficient 13-point outburst versus the Rockets just a few games ago.
In a bout against Brooklyn on Wednesday, Edey strung together another decent game.
In 18 minutes played, again from the starting lineup, Edey poured on 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field. He didn’t make another awe-inspiring 3-pointer, but was able to muster two rebounds, one steal and one assist.
The Grizzlies ultimately couldn't come away with the win, losing to the Nets to move to under .500 at 2-3 on the season.
There’s no question Edey has talent. But the primary questions surround his game revolve around his ability to succeed in NBA offense (without being fed, often), and his foot-speed on defense.
For now, Edey and Memphis will take it game-by-game as they continue to assimilate the behemoth into their starting rotation. He'll undoubtedly stay in the rotation, but his starting spot could be in jeopardy with some nice frontcourt pieces hot on his heels. Regardless, Memphis has options.
The Grizzlies next take on the streaky Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT. Edey will have a tough matchup with his pick of 7-footers in Brook Lopez or former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.