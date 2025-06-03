Mexico’s Rising Star Karim Lopez Signs Landmark adidas Deal
Karim Lopez isn’t just a future NBA lottery pick. He’s a symbol of something bigger. The Mexican-born phenom has officially signed a multi-year deal with adidas, positioning him not only as one of the brand’s youngest global ambassadors, but also as a trailblazer for basketball in Mexico. The partnership marks a significant milestone in Lopez’s rise and signals adidas’ commitment to expanding its reach in untapped basketball markets.
The deal was announced at the perfect moment, during adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy, where the next generation of basketball talent converges under one roof. For Lopez, headlining an event that serves as a proving ground for future stars made the announcement all the more impactful. It wasn’t just a contract signing, it was a carefully timed unveiling that highlighted Lopez as a centerpiece of adidas’ continued international vision. In a gym filled with scouts, executives, and elite prospects, the Mexico native stood out not only for his talent, but for what he now represents: the expanding reach of basketball into new territories and the brand’s belief in his power to lead it there.
“This camp shows how global we want to be. With Karim, Latin America is an untapped market. How do we tap back into that market? We’re basically going to have the face of Mexican basketball. It just makes sense. It’s natural for us,” said Cam Mason, Director of Sports Marketing for adidas Basketball at Eurocamp.
Lopez has taken a unique path in his pursuit of making it to the NBA as a two-year project player as a Next Star with the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL. With a season under his belt against professionals at age 17, he’s even better equipped to make a splash in his second season. Lopez is a player who has always been able to compete with talent several years older than him, so it’s no surprise how much success he had as a teenager playing against adults last season. In fact, he became the youngest player to ever record a double-double in the NBL.
Prior to becoming the most fascinating prospect in the NBL, Lopez really made a name for himself on the biggest stage playing for Mexico and representing his country as a teenager during 2024 Olympic Qualifiers. His father played for the Mexico national team before him, so this is a legacy that will now be continued as Lopez emerges as the face of basketball in Mexico.
“I would say it's just responsibility and just carrying the flag and just carrying a lot of people that believe in you and trust you,” Lopez told Draft Digest when asked about the significance of his opportunity to represent Mexico. “It’s representing all the people — everybody. And I take that with a lot of pride. Take that with a lot of respect for everybody down there. It’s great, and it feels really good.”
That pride is now backed by one of the biggest brands in the sport, giving Lopez a platform to inspire on a global scale. His journey is personal, but the impact has the potential to resonate far beyond borders.
Now officially part of the adidas family, Lopez steps into a new chapter. One that extends far beyond the court. Together, adidas and Lopez are poised to make an even greater impact on the global basketball landscape, blending star power with purpose. As the brand doubles down on international growth and Lopez continues his ascent toward the NBA, the partnership represents more than just a deal — it’s a shared vision to elevate the game worldwide, with Mexico at the heart of it.