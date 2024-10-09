Miami Heat Rookie Puts Together Scorching First Performance
The NBA preseason is officially underway, and the league’s newest players are adding debut performances to their bucket list.
There’s been several notable ones so far. No. 2 pick Alex Sarr saw a solid night after a down Summer League, the Thunder duo of Ajay Mitchell and Dillon Jones combined to score 38 in a win, and Zaccharie Risacher torched the Pacers tonight for 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting.
Miami’s Kel’el Ware — a 7-foot-1 center drafted at No. 15 on the first night of the 2024 NBA Draft — added his name to the list of notable newbie performances on Tuesday.
In just 17 minutes, Ware picked up where he left off from Summer League, scoring 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting and adding five rebounds, two steals, one assist and a voracious four blocks.
In five games in Las Vegas, Ware posted 17.4 points per game on almost 60% shooting, 8.0 rebounds per game and 1.6 blocks, helping Miami to the Summer League title. Tuesday, he was vital to the bench efforts with six stocks and easy offense.
Despite his team losing by three points to the Hornets, Ware’s performance was immensely encouraging, proving he might just be able to succeed as a two-way player for the Heat earlier than expected. His ascending next to Bam Adebayo one would undoubtedly be a welcome one for a Miami team somewhat on the ropes after a down season.
The Heat will next take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
