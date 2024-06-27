Miami Heat Trade Back to Select Pelle Larsson No. 44 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
After grabbing Indiana’s Kel’el Ware at No. 15 yesterday in hopes of bolstering their interior line, the Miami Heat again selected at the 2024 NBA Draft on day two. They moved back one spot with the Atlanta Hawks before officially making their pick.
With the No. 44 pick, they took Arizona's Pelle Larsson. A jumbo wing with a versatile skillset, the 23-year-old will have the opportunity to fight for minutes as a rookie. He's best known for his positional size at 6-foot-6 with a reliable 3-point shot. With the baseline tool of being able to space the floor, Miami adds a high-floor pick.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report: Overall, Larsson has the potential to fulfill the role of a secondary ball-handler at the NBA level. Keeping his catch-and-shoot numbers high this season, especially guarded catch-and-shoot threes, will allow him to be inserted in a multitude of lineups as a stationary shooter who can attack closeouts. Additionally, the potential he's shown as a passer off of closeouts and in the pick-and-roll could lead to him fulfilling a secondary ball-handler role within a year or two in the league.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.