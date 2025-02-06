Heat Trade Jimmy Butler to Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Draft Pick
On Wednesday night, the Jimmy Butler and Miami’s drawn-out saga finally came to an end.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Heat are sending Butler to the Golden State Warriors for a package including Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a projected first round pick.
A follow-up tweet from Charania said that Warriors guard Lindy Waters III and Heat forward Josh Richardson will both join the Detroit Pistons as a part of the deal. Additionally, Schroder will be re-routed to the Jazz, and Kyle Anderson will head to Toronto, effectively adding two more teams to the deal.
Even more, Charania later reported that Butler has now agreed to a new two-year extension with the Warriors that will keep him with the team through 2026-27. The deal will pay him out $121 million.
Butler now joins a situation he reportedly wanted to shy away from prior to the deal. He made it known through channels that Phoenix was his preferred destination, but it was apparently important enough for the Warriors to push the deal through with superstar Stephen Curry's timeline. All in all, it seems to have worked out for both teams, as Butler got his extension, and Golden State added a proven, win-now forward alongside Curry and co.
Previously, Golden State reportedly wanted to reunite superstar forward Kevin Durant and Curry in the Bay, but the 36-year-old current Phoenix Sun shot that down quickly.
After several successful postseason runs, Butler saw a tumultuous ending with the Heat, being suspended multiple times. Through 25 games this season, he's averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
Per NBA insider Chris Haynes: "Sources: Golden State sending Miami a 2025 Top 10 protected first. Next year it’s Top 10 protected and then unprotected following year."
It's clear the Heat are wanting to maintain their status as a win-now team, opposed to a rebuild, as it took back primarily useable assets.
