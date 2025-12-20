Michigan State's Coen Carr Logs Season-High Scoring Output on Saturday

The Michigan State Spartans are once again enjoy a successful season to start the 2025-26 NCAA basketball campaign.

Tom Izzo's team is 11-1 on the year and has notched wins against Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Iowa and others, with the group's only loss coming at the hands of Duke. The Spartans' most recent victory came against Oakland on Saturday, as Michigan State beat the Golden Grizzlies 79-70.

This season, the team has been led by a handful of strong contributors, including Jaxon Kohler, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr. Against Oakland, Carr was the team's leading scorer, tallying a season-high 22 points in the win.

Carr added 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 5-of-7 from the free throw line. Coming into Saturday's matchup, the junior was averaging 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc.

Carr's limited shooting ability could be a concern for NBA scouts, but the Spartans' wing is an explosive athlete who could make up for his lack of perimeter prowess with other skills.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, the Stockbridge, Georgia, product has the strength, quickness and leaping ability to be an impact player at the next level. In college, Carr has put his athleticism on display with highlight-reel dunks, but the MSU standout could also use his skill set to be a solid role player at the next level.

Coen Carr having himself an afternoon! 🔥 @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/vIM0pQs4xT — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 25, 2025

Rated the No. 33 overall prospect and No. 7 power forward in the 2023 recruiting class, Carr has developed into a key piece of Izzo's squad during his first two years in East Lansing. Now, in 2025, the former four-star recruit is averaging a career high in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

With a versatile skill set aided by Carr's strength and athleticism, the Michigan State junior could be a solid defender at the next level, especially if he finds the right landing spot in the NBA. Additionally, Carr's experience as a role player for the Spartans should help make the transition from a star in college to a role player as a professional.

Carr has another year of NCAA eligibility left, after the 2025-26 campaign and could return to school. If the talented forward has a strong showing against other 2026 NBA Draft prospects in Big Ten play, though, he could earn a spot in this year's class.

