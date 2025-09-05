Michigan Transfer Could be a Top 2026 Draft Option
Forward Yaxel Lendeborg was thought of to have suitors at the 2025 NBA Draft. But in a somewhat shocking decision, he opted to instead transfer to Michigan and play out one final collegiate season.
He returned on a fairly lucrative NIL deal, though some draft experts questioned his decision, as raising his stock further will be a tall task. He’s set to turn 23 this month, and already saw averages of 17.7 points, 11.4 rebound and 4.2 assists — stats that will be hard to improve on with the Wolverines.
Even still, Lendeborg could offer a sought-after draft prospect given a combination of things.
Firstly, Lendeborg will finally be able to prove himself as a centerpiece of a premier program. He played JUCO ball before starring for UAB in the AAC, but has yet to play for a Power 5 team. As the new focal point of Dusty May’s Michigan squad, he’ll have plenty of eyes, and should be one of the frontrunners for various national player of the year awards.
Secondly, even as he closes in on 23, Lendeborg is far from a finished product.
Few players have seen basketball ascendance like him. It wasn’t long ago he was a fairly one-dimensional offensive player, primarily play-finishing on the interior in simple, albeit effective ways. Across his last few seasons, he’s rapidly added to his game, becoming more of a handling and perimeter threat, and adding a decent mix of play-making too.
Finally, given his experience, role and two-way versatility, Lendeborg could be ready to help teams soon after the '26 draft. At 6-foot-9, he'll at least provide a player who can defend across multiple positions, likely adding play-finishing with a dash of on-ball additive.
Per earlier writing from NBA Draft on SI: "He should still be quite productive in the NBA, as he possesses a versatile skill set. Although he’s a capable ball-handler and has the ability to pass with either hand, he also is a very good defender who averages 3.5 stocks per game. Lendeborg has great feet and a very powerful build, which will allow him to defend up and down a lineup."
Given that he can prove himself against true competition next season, as well as continue to add to his game, there's a chance Lendeborg's stock can continue to rise, opposed to falling like most upperclassmen. And any teams searching for immediate impact could look to him first.