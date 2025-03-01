Minnesota Timberwolves Rookie Continue to Flash Post All-Star Break
At the NBA All-Star break is in the rearview mirror, teams are continuing to jostle for NBA Playoff positioning. The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a quest to make it out of the NBA Play-in tournament, with a 32-28 record, they sit a game back of the No. 6 seeded LA Clippers.
Since the break, the Timberwolves have continued to see high-level production from its 2024 NBA Draft class, highlighted by the production from Illinois product Terrence Shannon Jr.
In Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Timberwolves rookie went for 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and shot 9-for-15 from the floor in 29 minutes of action. The Illinois product was a catalyst in the Timberwolves 25 point comeback win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In that game, Shannon turned in 17 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks in 28 minutes off the pine to the tune of a +12 plus-minus to help the Timberwolves gut out a 131-128 win in overtime against the No. 1 seed.
The Timberwolves rookie has grown into a valuable contributor to elongate Minnesota's depth and is on a path to provide playoff minutes this summer if this trend continues.
Minnesota will play again tonight against the Utah Jazz where it is assumed the rookie will have a larger role with Anthony Edwards sidelined due to a league suspension on account of too many technical fouls.
