Minnesota Timberwolves Rookie Should Not Leave Rotation
The Minnesota Timberwolves fell in the Western Conference Finals at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. Since then? Nothing has been the same. The roster and standings have changed, with thet Timberwolves looking to steady themselves from its play-in start.
One of the massive changes were the Timberwolves trading more future draft assets for the right to select Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham with the no. 8 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. His minutes have slowly been coming along this season, and it is to a point now, the Timberwolves should not bench him again.
On Saturday, Minnesota topped the Denver Nuggets at home on National TV. In that game, the rookie logged 20 minutes to the tune of 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal while shooting 4-for-9 from the floor and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.
This sort of offensive creation and shot making is something that Minnesota lacks throughout its roster save for its top guys. This element provides a spark for the Timberwolves secondary units and should earn him a long-term rotational spot as well as his lofted ceiling.
This season, Dillingham has logged 20 games to the tune of 5.1 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 turnovers per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor, 48 percent from 3 and the rookie has not registered a free throw yet.
In the last five games, Dillingham has scored nine of more points four times en route to averaging 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 57 percent shooting from 3 point land.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.