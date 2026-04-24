Nate Ament Will Need Perfect Landing Spot at 2026 NBA Draft

On Thursday, Tennessee forward Nate Ament made his intentions official, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.

There had been several different reports that Ament had been heavily weighing his options between moving forward with a professional career and returning for his sophomore season at Tennessee. Though the former always seemed the more realistic given his talent overall.

Now, Ament is likely to join one of the better classes in some time, with players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer near the top, and a host of depth throughout. At around 6-foot-10, he offers a real talent at forward, though his landing spot will be pivotal for his eventual success.

Ament saw a roller coaster season with the Vols, averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game across 35 tilts. He shot 40% from the field, and just 33% from beyond the arc.

The big wing-slash-forward was polarizing on a game-to-game basis for essentially the entire season, with high highs and low lows throughout. That even carried into the NCAA Tournament, where he scored 34 points in the middle games, capped by seven points on 2-for-15 shooting on either side.

Those results were sort’ve of microcosm of his draft projection as well. Fans of Ament will see a moldable forward who can score facing up with the best prospects ever, with a silky jumpshot and great instincts. Detractors will see a player far too inconsistent, without the strength to hit the ground running in the NBA.

All of those reasons are likely to give him one of the wider draft stocks in the class.

Ament came in as the No. 4 prospect for many, trailing only the top tier. While he wasn’t able to hang onto that top-notch stock, there will still be several NBA decision-makers and scouts who value his upside and preps work. Additionally, there will be those who weren’t impressed with his sole season in college, likely rating him as a first-round pick.

While he has some of the widest draft stock available, that will also lead to a variety of potential landing spots for Ament.

Given the fully-realized version of Ament would help nearly every team as a 6-foot-10 sharpshooter, a great landing spot won't necessarily mean the perfect roster, but rather an organization that has a fundamental understanding of his strengths and weaknesses, as well as the fact he'll need time to cook as a project.

If that happens, he could very well return to his status as one of the best players in the class.