NBA 2k25 Hands Out Ratings to 2024 NBA Draft Class Ahead of Rookie Season
The NBA Season is quickly approaching and with the new season, there will soon be the release of the latest NBA 2k video game, NBA 2k25. Each year as the game releases, the biggest conversation for most - especially non-gamers - is around the ratings that the video game hands out to current NBA players.
While these ratings are consistently updated throughout the year, with players going up and down the rankings depending on performance, their initial ratings typically cause the most stir. At NBA Summer League, NBA 2K put together a video of community leader Roonie 2K revealing ratings to select rookies which the company later put up.
Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, starts out as a 75 overall rating in the 2k 0-99 scale (though typically they floor players at 60). San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle starts out as a 73 overall. 76ers rookie Jared McCain earned a 70 overall rating as did Suns swingman Ryan Dunn. Utah Jazz rookie Cody Williams earned a 71 overall.
Suns rookie Oso Ighodaro starts out as a 68 overall in the game, Chicago Bulls swingman Matas Buzelis starts out as a 72.
The full ratings for all rookies, plus every player in the league, will be revealed on Sept. 6 as NBA 2k25 hits selves.
