NBA Announces 2024-25 February Rookie of the Month Award
The NBA announced today its monthly player awards for February. This includes the NBA Defensive Player of the Month, Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month after the league named its coaches of the month on Monday.
This was a solid month for the 2024 NBA Draft Class as more opportunities were granted and plenty of eye-popping performances were had. Ultimately, the league picked Utah Jazz rookie guard Isaiah Collier and Atlanta Hawks rookie wing Zaccharie Risacher.
Collier was handed the reigns more for the Utah Jazz and made the most of it. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.5 assists in the Feb. campaign, completely staring in his role as an on-ball table setting guard.
Risacher has felt a ton of pressure this season, which comes with being the No. 1 overall pick. The Atlanta Hawks rookie has turned in 12.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in the month of Feb. while shooting 44% from beyond the arc in that span. The Hawks will hope the rookie. who is rounding into form, can remain a consistent play-finishing option alongside star Trae Young.
The NBA Rookie of the Year race will be fun to follow before it gets crowned at the end of the regular season, while neither of these selections are the leader in the club house they each have a right to an All-Rookie campaign.
