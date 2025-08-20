NBA Bloodlines: 2026 Draft Prospects with Family Ties to the NBA
The NBA is filled with players who have had relatives also reach the league.
It's no surprise that former NBA athletes are able to help their children or siblings become professionals, especially when considering the natural ability likely shared between relatives.
Scottie Pippen, Ron Harper and Greg Anthony are just a few players from the past who currently have children competing in the NBA. Additionally, there are a multiple pairs of siblings in the league.
Jalen and Cody Williams were each lottery picks in their draft classes, while Olivier Sarr preceeded his brother, No. 2 overall pick in 2024 Alex Sarr, in the NBA.
This year's NBA Draft class has the potential to add a few more players from both aforementioned categories to the league.
Here are a few players in the 2026 cycle with NBA bloodlines.
Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse
The son of NBA and Syracuse legend Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony will play at his father's alma mater in 2025-26.
Listed at 6-foot-5, Anthony was rated the No. 32 overall player and No. 7 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
The Orange freshman isn't viewed as a first-round talent yet, but if he can carve out a role at Syracuse, the 18-year-old could play his way into the top 30 with a strong campaign in the ACC.
Cameron & Cayden Boozer, Duke
The sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, this pair of highly touted brothers contains the most high-profile player on this list: Cameron Boozer.
Potentially the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Cameron is listed at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds and was rated the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 power forward in the 2025 cycle by 247Sports.
Even amongst an impressive freshman class, Boozer stands out as the group's star and will likely receive more touches than the other incoming first-year players.
Cayden isn't viewed in the same light as his brother, but as a 6-foot-4 guard, still has the potential to be a first-round selection next summer with a strong 2025-26 campaign. Cayden was rated the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 4 point guard in the class by 247Sports.
Dash Daniels, Melbourne United
The younger brother of NBA All-Defense honoree Dyson Daniels, Dash could also be a lottery pick the 2026 class.
Playing for Melbourne United of the NBL, Daniels will have the chance to follow the same path that his brother, and other Australian stars, have in recent years. Listed at 6-foot-5 and still just 17-years-old, Daniels' size and youth at the lead guard position are intriguing to NBA scouts.
The talented playmaker will be 18-years-old at the time of the 2026 draft, and could be an intriuing option for teams looking to improve their passing and defensive upside.
Jacob Furphy, UConn
A four-star prospect from the NBA Global Academy, Furphy will begin his freshman season with the Huskies this fall.
The younger brother of Pacers' first-round pick Johnny Furphy, Jacob boasts a similar skill set to his older sibling. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, the Connecticut wing has strong upside as a passer and 3-point shooter.
If Furphy improves on defense under the tuteladge of Dan Hurley, Furohy has the potential to rise up draft boards.
Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois
A 6-foot-7 wing who started his career at Stanford before transferring to Cal, the son of All-NBA sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic will play for Illinois this season.
With the Golden Bears, Stojakovic averaged 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc.
If the incoming junior can improve as a perimeter shooting with the Fighting Illini, his size should and 3-point production should be enough to garner interest from NBA teams.
