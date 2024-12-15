Dylan Harper Builds No. 1 Case with Buzzer-Beater
Through the preseason, Duke forward Cooper Flagg looked to be a shoo-in as the NBA’s next No. 1, displaying a combination of size, athleticism and feel for the game that most simply don’t have.
Now, it seems he officially has competition.
Rutgers’ five-star guard Dylan Harper had already put together a strong early campaign with the Scarlet Knights. But Saturday’s game against Seton Hall may have boosted him into a new tier for many.
With the game tied at 63, Harper received the inbound, dashed up the right side of the court and heaved a triple from the Jersey Mike’s logo. The buzzer sounded and the shot was pure, though Harper barely reacted to the biggest make of his career.
The 3-pointer would give Harper 24 points in total. He shot 8-for-13 overall and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Just another notch in the already impressive 11-game start to his collegiate career.
Coming into the game against Seton Hall, Harper has averaged 23.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, looking the part as the 2025 NBA Draft’s top overall selection. While Flagg has been impressive in his own right, it’s hard to argue with Harper’s production and clear readiness for college basketball.
Should he continue with big nights every few days, it seems he’ll be selected no lower than No. 2, and more than likely No. 1.
