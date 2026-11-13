NBA Draft: Abdou Toure is Among College Basketball's Biggest Sleepers

Abdou Toure has all the talent to be a top-10 pick and a surefire lottery selection in this upcoming draft. Especially with so many spots seemingly up for grabs in a lesser class.

Toure, as a prep player, was widely regarded as one of the best youth talents in the world. He was given Allen Iverson High School Player of the Year and a Nike Hoop Summit invitation all during the year of 2026. Arkansas' loaded roster has positioned Abdou to come off the bench, which has watered down some of his potential production.

Toure is a 6-foot-6 wing with elite level athleticism with a natural shot creating ability. He's not a creative or dynamic ball handler, but he uses his burst and physical tools to blow by defenders. The shot hasn't looked good early in the season but hes currently shooting 85% from the free throw line. Last year playing for BABC on the Adidas 3SB circuit, he had 20 dunks on 60% at the rim while shooting 35% from three. He's not near the same talent level, but in the way Jaylen Brown gets to his spots, shoots turnaround jumpers and elevates over defenders without being the most creative off the dribble is something he could emulate.

As the Razorbacks currently stand — loaded with talent — it'll be hard for Toure to showcase his entire repertoire in that system. If you dig into some of his grassroots and FIBA tape you'll see a completely different player. At the U17s he led the tournament in scoring and dropped 50 points on 21 of 27 shooting against China, and it looked unfair. They were completely overwhelmed and just couldn't deal with that type of athleticism and skill.

Toure has one of a kind vertical athleticism. He's an athletic finisher that does more than just dunk. Acrobatic layups, reverse layups, or even protecting the rim as a guard defensively. It's truly something special. As he ascends to the next level, players will be bigger and more athletic so his ability to stay efficient and dominant on the interior will be vital.

He's got all the tools for him to be a starting caliber wing in the NBA. If the handle gets tighter and more creative, and gets more reps out of ball screens or even just improves what he already does well in isolation, his ceiling will get really spooky.