NBA Draft: Ace Bailey Bounces Back with 20-Point Outings vs. Ranked Opponents
Prior to games against ranked opponents in No. 9 Alabama and No. 20 Texas A&M, Ace Bailey had struggled some in the first adversity of his collegiate career.
He scored 17 points on 17 shots against Kennesaw State, before what is likely his worst performance of the year in scoring just 10 on 12 shots against Notre Dame. By that point, questions were rising about his handle, ability to get to the paint and more.
In his past two contests, though, the widely regarded No. 2 preseason prospect has bounced back.
Against an appropriately ranked No. 9 Crimson Tide, Bailey poured on 22 points on 50% shooting, hitting just 1-for-3 from beyond the arc but managing to add four boards, one assist and three stocks in a rebound showing.
Against Texas A&M, Bailey against showcased the better side of his skillset. He scored a game-high 24 points, hitting 10-of-20 attempted shots in picking up the slack on co-star Dylan Harper’s off shooting night. This time, the 6-foot-10 forward added 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist.
While Rutgers ultimately didn’t come away with a win in either contest — losing by a combined nine points — Bailey’s performances were still noteworthy.
Bailey has now shown both the highs and lows of his game, and NBA franchises are assuredly salivating at the prospect of him growing into his ceiling.
Rutgers, now down its last two games, will look to bounce back against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.
