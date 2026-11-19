

Anthony Thompson came into the year as one of the consensus top freshmen in the upcoming draft. The five star recruit was a Mcdonalds All American and the Highest rated Ohio State prospect since Jared Sullinger in 2010.

During his senior season at Western Reserve Academy he averaged 24.9 points and 7.9 rebounds on 47% from the field and 35% from three. This season for Ohio State he's gotten off to a slow start averaging 5 points, shooting sub 25% from the field in 18 minutes per game.

The 18 year old forward is a position locked 4. He doesn't have the ball skills to be a wing but also doesn't have the size or physicality to play the 5. Even with his shooting struggles, Anthony remains a high level floor spacer. He shot 39% from three playing for Indiana Elite, on the Adidas circuit while also shooting 80% free throw line.

Thompson at lower levels showed the ability to knock down shots, defend and rebound. He also showed sneaky playmaking ability out of attacking close outs. Posting up smaller defenders is something he did a ton with Indiana Elite but hasn't been given those low post up looks thus far with Ohio State. His feet don't move quick enough for him to create shots right now so he’ll need to be surrounded with better playmaking to get him easier looks this season and definitely in the NBA.

A crowded front court for Ohio State has led him to playing a ton as their small forward. He's previously shown a unique ability to take long strides to the rim, getting rebounds then pushing in transition as a point forward but with their congested front court he's been relegated to corner catch and shoot jumpers.

Thompson was the No. 7- ranked recruit coming out of high school and was known as a three-level scorer, but this came against questionable local competition. When people highlight development, the first thing they point to is expanding. Sometimes the best development is just simplifying what you already do well.

Generally, Thompson will be a high-level complimentary player. He’ll likely never be an engine or lead creator because of his below average athleticism and slashing ability to create for himself. Once the shot comes back around, the vision for him to work in the NBA will look much more clear.

Ohio State next takes on UMBC on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. CT.