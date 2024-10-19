NBA Draft: Arkansas Hosts Kansas In Exhibition Game Full Of Draft Prospects
On Friday, Oct. 25, Arkansas is set to host Kansas in an exhibition game ahead of the 2025 season. As the Razorbacks enter the Calipari era, all eyes will be on them throughout the year due to their loaded roster full of NBA draft prospects. Kansas, on the other hand, enters the year as the top-ranked team in the nation, with transfers who could quickly ascend draft boards. This article will highlight the big names to monitor in this game and how they could be seen as intriguing draft prospects.
Arkansas
Karter Knox | Forward | 6’6” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Karter Knox enters the season as one of the more highly regarded freshmen in all of college basketball. He plays a very versatile game and seems to fit well into a small forward role, both in college and eventually in the NBA. Scoring efficiently from all three levels while being able to attack off the bounce is intriguing for a player with his frame, but only time will tell how effectively his athleticism will carry over as a freshman. When defenses adjust to try to take away his scoring, he has also shown flashes of being a good decision-maker as he finds open teammates.
Boogie Fland | Guard | 6’2” | 175 lbs | Freshman
Boogie Fland is an exciting two-way guard who uses his quick-twitch athleticism to make an impact all over the court. Coming into his freshman season, it is unclear if he is more of a one or a two, and being somewhat undersized makes this question a little more concerning. Regardless, he is an electric scorer and one of the most exciting guards in the freshman class. His biggest strength seems to be his on-ball creation, thanks to his change of speed and tight handle. His draft range looks very wide at the moment, so this first look against a great defense should be one of the biggest stories from this matchup.
Zvonimir Ivisic | Center | 7’2” | 245 lbs | Sophomore
Zvonimir Ivisic is one of the most interesting second-year players in all of college basketball, thanks to his impressive skill set combined with size that affects both ends of the court. Having followed Cal from Kentucky to Arkansas, Ivisic seems set to be one of the most trusted pieces of this team and could easily make a leap in productivity. His rim protection feel and timing are promising aspects of his game, but standing 7-foot-2 and being able to shoot as well as he does really makes him stand out as a prospect.
DJ Wagner | Guard | 6’4” | 195 lbs | Sophomore
DJ Wagner enters his sophomore season following a freshman year at Kentucky filled with flashes of what could make him a special player. He does a great job getting past primary defenders and finishing at the rim after absorbing or adjusting to avoid contact. The jumper was a glaring question last season, as he shot below 30% from deep, but the form looks promising. If he can score more efficiently and set the table for others more than he did last year, Wagner has the potential to quickly rise up draft boards.
Johnell Davis | Guard | 6’4” | 210 lbs | Grad Transfer
Johnell Davis was one of the more dangerous scorers last season at Florida Atlantic and looks to carry this success over against a tougher level of competition. He is very shifty and excels at hitting tough jumpers, whether he takes them off the bounce or from catch-and-shoot looks. As an attacking guard, he has a strong frame at 6-foot-4 and over 200 lbs and can get to his shots with his quickness or by overpowering smaller defenders. His game looks like it will translate well into the SEC, as last season he averaged over 26 points per game in his three matchups against ranked opponents on his way to a 2-1 record.
Kansas
Flory Bidunga | Forward | 6’9” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Flory Bidunga is Kansas’ top-rated freshman and looks to carry his outstanding high school career into the upcoming season. He is a powerful athlete who explodes around the rim to throw down big dunks or block shots with good timing. The aspect of Bidunga’s game that really jumps out is how well he runs the floor in transition. Big men are rarely great at getting up and down the court, but Bidunga is able to get out on fast breaks, often resulting in easy finishes at the rim before his opponents can get back.
AJ Storr | Wing | 6’7” | 205 lbs | Junior
AJ Storr is a versatile scorer who is coming off an impressive season in which he averaged just below 17 points per game. He attacks from all three levels but is most effective when getting into the midrange. He also does a great job of moving off the ball and navigating screens to get to his spots consistently. While his efficiency will need to improve, being surrounded by impressive talent should create easier looks and help him face less pressure than he did last season at Wisconsin. Storr attempted just over four three-pointers per game last season, which could continue to increase, but the extra spacing offered by Kansas will give him more options on how to attack.
Zeke Mayo | Guard | 6’4” | 185 lbs | Senior
Zeke Mayo has been a stat sheet stuffer in each of the previous two seasons for South Dakota State and has already been catching eyes this preseason. The Jayhawks' head coach, Bill Self, has mentioned Mayo as his prediction for their breakout player, and it is easy to see why. He has been an elite scorer who also hustles hard for rebounds and excels at multiple tempos. He does a great job leading fast breaks but can be just as dangerous while playing in the half-court. Mayo is an efficient scorer from all three levels, and this first look at how he may be used in the upcoming season will be very interesting to see.
