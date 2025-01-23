NBA Draft: Baylor's VJ Edgecombe Explodes in Most Recent Showing Against Kansas State
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Baylor secured a 70-62 win over Kansas State, led by freshman guard VJ Edgecombe’s strongest offensive showing yet. Edgecombe has made noticeable strides as a scorer since the start of Big 12 play, but this performance provided the clearest evidence of just how much he has improved in scoring productivity and efficiency. While he has been a legitimate defensive weapon since the beginning of the season, many questions about his all-around game seem to have been answered. This rapid development has quickly propelled his draft value back to pre-season projections, where he was considered a safe bet to be selected in the top five of the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s take a closer look at Edgecombe’s scoring outburst against Kansas State and examine how his improved offensive game has steadily raised his draft stock.
In Baylor’s 70-62 victory, Edgecombe delivered a career-high 30 points, along with one rebound, three assists and two steals, while shooting 61.5% from the field, 42.9% from three and 91.7% from the free-throw line. His high-flying athleticism was on full display as he attacked the rim, finishing with either a soft touch or powerful dunks after elevating above the defense. His ability to gather on both feet consistently gave him extra hang time and greater control while in the air.
Edgecombe’s shooting also stood out in this game, as he went 3-of-7 from deep. This marked his fourth Big 12 game where he shot at least 40% from three, connecting on multiple threes in each instance. Although his shooting mechanics are not flawless, his consistency in form provides hope for continued improvement. This consistency is also evident in his free-throw shooting, where he achieved a career-high 11-of-12 performance in this game. His ability to get to the line and convert at such a high rate was particularly impressive.
As noted, Edgecombe’s defensive tools have been unquestioned throughout the season, but his enhanced offensive arsenal has elevated him to elite prospect status. Aside from Cooper Flagg, Edgecombe has arguably made the strongest case as the top defensive prospect in this class, leading the Bears in steals (2.4) and ranking second in blocks (0.8). He is solidifying himself as a two-way monster, and if he maintains this level of play on both ends of the court, NBA interest should continue to rise as the 2025 NBA draft approaches.
VJ Edgecombe’s breakout offensive game against Kansas State is a testament to his hard work and growing versatility as a player. His combination of elite athleticism, defensive prowess and emerging offensive skills positions him as one of the most exciting prospects in college basketball. As Baylor continues its season, Edgecombe’s development will be a critical factor in the team’s success and his draft standing. If he sustains this trajectory, Edgecombe could cement himself as one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA draft, with the potential to make an immediate impact at the next level.
