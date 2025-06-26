SI

76ers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Is Already Trolling New Teammate Eric Gordon About His Age

VJ Edgecombe stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2025 NBA Draft
VJ Edgecombe stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2025 NBA Draft / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers held onto the No. 3 pick in Wednesday night's draft and selected standout guard VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor.

Edgecombe has some familiarity on the Sixers, having previously teamed up with veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon for the Bahamian National Team. Edgecombe acknowledged how excited he was to be teammates with Gordon in the NBA, and he wasted no time taking a friendly jab at the veteran over his age.

"Man, it means a lot. It's crazy me and EG are teammates now. EG is old, man. I tell him all the time, he's old, man," Edgecombe said, via Adam Aaronson of The Philly Voice. "[Having] someone I already know on the team, that can help me."

The 2025-26 season will be Gordon's 18th in the NBA. He's 36, and will turn 37 in December. Gordon made his NBA debut in 2008, at which point Edgecombe, who was born in 2005, was just three years old.

Having Gordon available as a mentor and a friend will prove invaluable for Edgecombe as he settles in with the 76ers, and it seems the two have developed a solid rapport from their time representing the Bahamas.

