NBA Draft Combine: Top Performances from Thursday's Scrimmages
The NBA Draft conintues to inch closer, with a significant step in that direction taking place this week.
The combine is currently underway, as 75 prospects receive measurements, participate in drills and scrimmage in live game settings. To start the week, player heights were the biggest topic of conversation on social media, with the narrative now shifting as 5-on-5 action heats up.
One high-profile player at the event, Stanford's Maxime Raynaud, has already elected to forgo the rest of the combine after a strong showing in Wednesday's scrimmages. A few more players could be joining the French 7-footer after Thursday, as multiple prospects turned in impressive performances.
Here are the top outings from Thursday's slate of games.
Jamir Watkins, Florida State
Watkins started his week at the NBA Combine by measuring at 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds without shoes, also boasting a wingpsan just longer than 6-foot-11.
On Thursday, Watkins continued to help himself, putting on a dazzling display in front of NBA scouts with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, five steals and a block in 32 minutes on the floor. The Seminoles' standout shot 8-for-13 from the floor and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc while helping his squad to a 17-point win.
In 2024-25, Watkins averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc.
Miles Byrd, San Diego State
A talented guard, Byrd burst onto the scene this year for the Aztecs and has had a solid showing at the combine, as well.
The SDSU standout measured at 6-foot-4 and three quarters of an inch without shoes while weighing 181 pounds. Byrd also has a 6-foot-10 wingspan.
In Thursday's scrimmage session, Byrd went 4-of-9 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, tallying 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks in 27 minutes. In his third season of college basketball, Byrd averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc.
Tamar Bates, Missouri
Bates had one of the most efficient performances of the week on Thursday, going 7-for-8 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
Measuring at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Bates was invited to the NBA Combine after impressing scouts at the NBA G League Combine. After a strong performance in Chicago, Bates could see himself contine to rise up draft boards.
The Tigers' standout finished with 19 points, two rebounds, an assist, two steals and zero turnovers in 21 minutes on the floor. During his final year at Missouri, Bates averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and an assist per game while shooting 50.8% from the field, 39.7% from deep and 94.6% from the free throw line.
