NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg Silences No. 1 Talk in Exhibition
On Saturday, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the Lincoln Lions at Cameron Indoor, getting an exhibition in ahead of a highly-anticipated season.
The home team has as many as five potential draft prospects this year, led by projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Others include sharpshooter Kon Knueppel, 7-footer Khaman Maluach, upperclassmen guard Tyrese Proctor and forward Isaiah Evans.
With other top prospects playing and succeeding in their own exhibitions, many have wondered if Flagg will be challenged for the No. 1 spot. If Saturday’s game was any indication, it isn’t likely.
He led the way for Duke in both points and shots, scoring 22 total points on an efficient 8-for-16 shooting. He shot 2-for-5 from beyond the arc, adding six assist, a whopping four blocks and two rebounds.
Even more impressively, the former Gatorade Player of the Year got his in a variety of ways. His first quasi-collegiate points came on a turnaround jumper in the paint, and were followed up by a breakaway lay, 3-pointer and a face-up jumpsuit.
The game comes scarily easy for Flagg, who to this point has been widely projected to go No. 1, despite the 2025 NBA Draft class’s talent.
Knueppel, who added 17 points on 5-for-9 3-point shooting, and Maluach, who had 11 rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes, were also impressive.
Duke and Flagg open up their season against Maine on Nov. 4.
