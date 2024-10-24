Duke's Khaman Maluach Puts Potential On Display Against Lincoln
In Duke’s 107-to-56 victory over Lincoln in an exhibition matchup that took place on October 19 in Durham, several of Duke’s highly touted freshmen stole the show.
They were led by productive scoring nights from Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, but first-year big man Khaman Maluach also burst onto the scene thanks to his massive defensive impact and flashes of long-term potential. While he did not show up on the stat sheet with scoring, his defensive numbers were evident and could open the door for him to be a top-ten selection in the 2025 NBA draft. This article will break down Maluach’s debut and explore how his freshman season could expand as he gains more comfort and confidence.
Maluach finished his debut with four points, eleven rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes of action against Lincoln. The offensive side of the ball did not look completely comfortable in this first showing, but he definitely offered promising flashes for what could come. Despite shooting one-for-four from the field, his end-to-end speed after getting defensive stops was very impressive, as his long strides covered ground quickly while remaining in control after reaching the other end. He also attempted a three-pointer in this game, and while it did not fall, he looked confident taking it, which could become a key piece of his game as he continues to develop.
Maluach also played with a solid feel for the game in this matchup. Whether that showed up off screens, designated hand-offs or while connecting out of the high post, the flashes offered hope for him developing into more than just a play-finisher over time. While the offensive tools are not Maluach’s primary calling card, enough upside could be seen in terms of what he could become throughout the course of his career.
He was also very effective on the offensive glass, collecting six of his eleven rebounds off his teammates' misses. Being able to create second-chance points could quickly thrust Maluach into the starting lineup for the Blue Devils and create more opportunities to showcase other aspects of his game. This debut did not offer him much offensive freedom, but as the season progresses, he should face opponents where he will be asked to take advantage of favorable matchups against smaller defenders. The Duke roster is loaded, so it would be surprising to see many instances of Maluach being the primary offensive option, but his ability to adjust to specific matchups will be interesting to monitor.
The defensive side of the ball is where Maluach truly stands out as a prospect. Starting with his two blocks, he plays with great timing which, combined with his elite size and athleticism allows him to control the interior on defense. He is very physical and aggressively challenges shots at the rim, which seems very translatable to the NBA level. The primary aspect of his defensive game was evident on the boards, as he regularly elevated above opponents to grab rebounds and quickly get the ball to his teammates, who were able to push in transition. This quick decision-making after gathering rebounds stood out and surely caught the eyes of NBA teams. He also did a great job of showing his mobility as a help defender, covering ground quickly to cut off driving lanes and contest shots against driving opponents. Maluach did not record a personal foul in this debut while doing an excellent job of contesting vertically and displaying solid hand-eye coordination in the air.
Maluach appears to have one of the highest upsides in this year’s draft class, and following an impressive debut, he could be closer to that potential than many have assumed. The role he served in this exhibition may not be exactly how he is used in Duke’s regular-season games, but it offered enough promising flashes to gain attention throughout the year as his game continues to grow.
