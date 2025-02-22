NBA Draft: Duke's Khaman Maluach Brings Two-Way Potential
The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils have been one of the most freshman-heavy teams in the nation, with each of their top three prospects projected to be selected early in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft. Among these three standout first-year players, Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel look NBA-ready, while the third high-value freshman, Khaman Maluach, appears to be a highly intriguing developmental piece. His defense has been impressive, which should buy him time to continue expanding his offensive arsenal.
Ahead of today’s matchup against Illinois, let’s take a closer look at Maluach’s impressive defense and where he needs to improve to reach his full potential.
Through 26 games this year, Maluach is averaging eight points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game. He has shot just 2-of-10 from three on the season but has been highly efficient inside, shooting 71.8% from the field and 73.6% from the free-throw line. He consistently makes a noticeable impact near the rim, and his imposing 7-foot-2, 250-pound frame with an eye-catching wingspan offers plenty of promise for translating his defensive abilities to the NBA.
Defensively, he has been one of the most impactful players on the nation's sixth-lowest-scoring defense. He excels when using his excellent timing and quick-burst athleticism to elevate and disrupt shots in the paint. Whether as a primary defender or a weak-side help defender, he has consistently shown an impressive feel for the game. While he is not the most switchable defender on the perimeter, he does a great job staying low with active hands to take away passing lanes. These strengths are impressive for a raw player like Maluach, but he still has plenty of room to grow, which could ultimately make him a dominant interior force.
Offensively, his game is still developing, but he is an excellent interior finisher with great touch and impressive energy. He is at his best attacking out of pick-and-rolls, where his strong hands and length allow him to gather passes and finish quickly over defenders. Duke does not run many post-ups for him, which may limit his productivity at the college level but should aid his transition to today’s NBA. His three-point shooting has been limited this season, but he showcased this skill before entering college, making it a key area for development at the next level.
As Maluach continues to refine his game, his defensive prowess and physical tools give him a strong foundation for NBA success. If he can expand his offensive skill set, particularly his outside shooting, he has the potential to be a high-impact player at the next level. His growth over the remainder of the season will be crucial in determining just how high his ceiling can be.
Duke next takes on Illinois at 7 p.m. CT tonight.
