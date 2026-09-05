NBA Draft: Evaluating Three Teams who Reloaded with Draft Talent

Modern college basketball is dominated by top talents, be it veterans who hang around programs or transfer via the portal, or incoming five-stars who are looking to make the NBA.

Each year, there's a handful of teams who are able to put together elite products, then immediately reload with the portal and recruiting. Below are three teams who both lost draft talent at the draft, but have promptly reloaded:

Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats lost two players to the 2026 NBA Draft’s first round, but managed to reload with new prospects while returning plenty of talent as well.

Arizona added the No. 2 player per RSCI in Caleb Holt, who should be able to pick up production lost by Brayden Burries as a guard-slash-wing. Holt can defend, score, pass and more, and should be one of the top contributor freshman in the country.

Additionally, the team is bringing back to of the top returnees in the entire class in Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov, both of which could be mid-first selections if things go right. Krivas will anchor the paint and play-finish as a 7-footer, and Kharchenkov can blend into a variety of roles and do everything on the wing.

Duke Blue Devils

Duke lost its best player in No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, who saw unprecedented production for an 18-year-old prospect while leading them to the Elite Eight. While they didn’t add any prospects as immediately talented as Boozer, they’ve made up for it with depth.

Firstly, Duke returns tons of prospects who could hear their named called at the ’27 draft, such as Patrick Ngongba II, Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr and more. Additionally they’ve continued to load up on five-star prospects, including 6-foot-11 forward Cameron Williams, and potential 2028 No. 1 pick Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje.

There’s a few more questions surrounding the Blue Devils this season. But as always, they’re set to answer those with pure talent and good coaching.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Last season, Arkansas was led by its potent duo of five-star guards, which included Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas. Acuff went on to become a top-five pick, and Thomas stood out at Summer League among all other newbies.

Now, the Razorbacks will be tasked with replacing production that helped them to an SEC title win.

Luckily for head coach John Calipari, they seem to have done just that, adding five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. — who should pick up Acuff’s blue-chip slack — as well as potential draftees such as JJ Andrews, Miikka Muurinen, Abdou Toure and more.

To cap things, Arkansas will be bringing back draft hopeful Billy Richmond III as veteran insurance.