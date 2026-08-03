NBA Draft Scouting Report: Florida’s Thomas Haugh

Last season, Florida forward Thomas Haugh cemented himself as one of college basketball’s best players, breaking out following a championship-winning season.

Despite that, the depth of the 2026 class mixed with the current NIL landscape led Haugh to return for a senior season at Florida, locking him in as a 2027 prospect.

Below is a quick scouting report for Haugh’s 2027 case:

Position: Forward

College: Florida

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 215

Draft age: 23.95

Strengths:

Length and Athleticism

Standing at 6-foot-9 with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, Haugh has the requisite length and athleticism to play wing or forward in the NBA. He isn’t the shiftiest athlete, but does have great vertical pop with the ability to play above the rim.

Energy and High-IQ Play

Haugh is one of the hardest-playing players in the country, offering more try on a play-to-play basis than most role players, much less the best players on their respective teams. In addition to his motor, he has high basketball IQ.

Off-Ball Scoring

Haugh was the leading scorer for Florida last season at 17.1 points on 46% shooting, though he isn’t likely to be an offensive engine at the NBA level. Luckily, his collegiate production comes off-the-ball as well, with him largely spotting up, getting out in transition, cutting, grabbing put-backs and more.

Defensive Impact

Haugh is an impact defender, able to use his size and instincts to defend in space and rack up steals and blocks. He averaged more than a steal and block apiece at the college level, and while he won’t project to be an All-Defense player in the NBA, he should still be a positive.

Areas of Improvement:

Shooting

The No. 1 area of improvement for Haugh will be continuing his ascendence shooting the ball. He massively boosted his 3-point volume as a junior, but fell percentage-wise to 33%.

Handling and Creation

NBA teams won’t be concerned with Haugh’s inability to create his own shot and handle the ball at a high level, though they should be secondary skills to brush up on in his senior season.

Outlook:

In a reportedly less-talented class, Haugh will offer value in the form of role-player qualities like off-ball scoring, defense, rebounding, and trench work. How far he comes as a 3-point shooter is likely to directly impact his stock, whether it’s in the late-lottery or late-first range.

Projected Range: Lottery to Late-First

NBA Role: Two-Way Energy Forward

Swing Skills: Shooting